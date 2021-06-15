Pfizer vaccine halted

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Pfizer vaccine bookings have been put on hold at high-volume Covid vaccination centres in Cranbourne and Sandown.

In a statement on 14 June, Monash Health announced a halt to bookings for first doses of Pfizer until “further notice” due to Department of Health advice of “ongoing vaccine supply issues”.

Walk-ins will also no longer receive the Pfizer jab.

However, hotel quarantine workers, ‘red zone’ airport and marine port staff were among a list of exemptions.

Pre-existing bookings for a first dose of Pfizer will still take place as scheduled, Monash Health stated.

Second doses of Pfizer will still go ahead but must be booked on the state vaccination hotline.

The Pfizer vaccine was rolled out generally for Victorians between 40-50 years from 28 May as the state plunged into Covid lockdown.

A surge of people queued for vaccines at the mass vac centres in Cranbourne and Sandown, with Victoria reporting a “constraint” in vaccine supply.

On 6 June, the Federal Government announced it was ramping up Pfizer supplies to Victoria – an extra 100,000 doses over three weeks.

About 71,000 Pfizer shots a week had been supplied to the mass vaccination hubs.

The Pfizer shots are not yet available at GP clinics.

For 50s-and-over, AstraZeneca walk-ins and bookings are still available at Sandown and Cranbourne hubs, Monash Health stated.

To book a Covid vaccination, call 1800 675 398.