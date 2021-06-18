$200K lotto win mystery

-

A mystery winner in Dandenong is yet to claim a $200,000 lottery first-prize drawn on Thursday 17 June.

The player, who bought the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1536 ticket at Palm Plaza Lotto at McCrae Street Dandenong, is being urged to come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket was unregistered, meaning The Lott officials were unable to contact the winner.

Palm Plaza Lotto owner Sineth Sareth Sar says the prize adds to the outlet’s lucky streak of 37 major prize wins in 20 years.

It was perhaps “good karma” for the outlet’s community fundraising efforts, she said.

“We believe our store has the magic touch.

“We were recently given an award for our large number of winners, and we received the best local store prize.

Ms Sar said the money would help the winner during “this difficult time for everyone”.

“In Victoria, it has been very hard with Covid-19.

“We’re so happy for them and wish them all the best.”

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell urged the winner to call The Lott on 131 868 to claim their prize.

“It’s also a great reminder to players to register their tickets to a player card or online account. That way, we can reach out directly if there’s a major prize win.”