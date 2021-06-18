Move out of Covid hibernation

-

Affordable exercise classes are set to spring into action for people 65 years and over.

City of Greater Dandenong will hold the Active Physio classes in Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park from Tuesday 29 June.

The program includes simple resistance and weight bearing exercises run by a qualified physiotherapist and support workers.

The aim is for participants of all abilities to build and maintain strength and resilience as well as keep socially connected.

Individual support and transport is available to help those who feel unsteady or at risk of falls.

Mayor Angela Long said it was a great way to boost physical and mental health for many elders who felt isolated during the Covid pandemic.

“If you’re feeling like you’ve lost confidence and mobility during the Covid-19 restrictions, you’re not alone.

“There is support available and our Community Care team have a range of options.”

The program is also designed to help older people live independently before they rely on a Home Care Package or residential aged care accommodation.

“Independence is sometimes the only thing older people may feel they can control as certain aspects of their life being to change with age,” Cr Long said.

“Maintaining independence promotes a sense of achievement that for many people generates a great sense of self-worth and wellbeing.”

The program is subsidised by the Commonwealth Home Support Program. Eligibility criteria applies.

The sessions are on Tuesdays 2pm-3pm at Dandenong Oasis, cnr Cleeland Street and Heatherton Road, Dandenong; Wednesdays 9.15am-10.15am at Cooinda Centre, 587 Springvale Road, Springvale; and Thursdays 9.15am-10.15am at Noble Park Aquatic Centre, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Bookings are essential. Call the council’s Community Care on 8571 5503.