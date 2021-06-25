Man ‘serious’ after horror crash

-

A driver is in a serious condition after his car crashed into a pole at the side of Abbotts Road, Dandenong South.

The man in his 30s suffered a fractured arm and had to be freed from the wreck near the corner of Frankston-Dandenong Road about 11.30pm on Thursday 24 June.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said there was “significant cabin intrusion” as a result of the crash.

Photos show that the pole had intruded half-way into the cabin.

The man was taken by air ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Victoria Police are investigating the cause of the crash.