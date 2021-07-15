Man charged in ‘drug’ raid

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Noble Park man has been charged after police raided a house on Corrigan Road on 14 July.

Dandenong Frontline Tactical Unit police say they seized cannabis and a substance believed to be methyl amphetamine during the raid about 9am on Wednesday 14 July.

The 41-year-old man was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, possessing a drug of dependence, handle stolen goods and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.

A 59-year-old Noble Park woman received a drug diversion.