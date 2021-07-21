Driver arrested after three-car crash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by police after a three-car crash on Heatherton Road, Noble Park.

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash about 7am on Wednesday 21 July.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say a VW Passat allegedly was making a right turn into Briggs Street when it was struck from behind by a red Camry.

The impact shunted the Passat into the path of an oncoming Honda sedan, which was travelling west on Heatherton Road.

The Camry driver allegedly stopped near the crash and ran from the scene.

The man was arrested at a Wantirna address shortly after, police say.

The other two drivers were injured and taken to hospital.

One of them suffered an eye injury and was taken by ambulance to the Eye and Ear Hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Another patient was transported to Dandenong Hospital.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.vic.com.au