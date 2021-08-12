Security campaign success

-

A ‘zero tolerance’ campaign against anti-social behaviour launched at Armada Dandenong Plaza is spreading nationwide.

The ‘Respect Protect Connect’ initiative is being promoted on digital screens, floor and door decals and lanyards worn by retail staff and centre management at RetPro managed shopping centres in August.

Workers are being trained on identifying potential negative behaviour or security breaches and how to defuse them.

Regular meetings will be organised with local police on the issue.

RetPro managing director Graham Terry said the initiative had been well-received and supported by at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

Spreading it to other centres such as Lynbrook Village, Casey Central, Casey Lifestyle Centre and Dingley Village would have “far reaching benefits”, Mr Terry said.

“RetPro managed shopping centres are family-friendly environments and every individual inside our centres has a right to feel safe and respected at all times.

“By setting a safety standard and backing this up by educating staff on how to manage and diffuse situations, we are getting on the front foot and proactively investing in personal safety from all perspectives both during and post Covid-19.”