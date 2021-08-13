Keysborough Covid alert

-

An official alert has been issued over possible undetected positive Covid-19 cases in the Keysborough area.

The Department of Health has advised anyone living, working or visiting Keysborough between 1-6 August to watch for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if symptoms emerge.

This is based on “repeated wastewater detections” in the Keysborough area.

The department stated that such detections had been an early warning sign of positive cases in Phillip Island and multiple Melbourne locations.

As of 12 August, there were 118 active cases in Victoria – none of which were in Melbourne’s South East.

Covid symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath and loss or change in sense of smell or taste.