Green streets for Noble Park

Ian and Frank streets in Noble Park’s retail district are set for a $1.3 million ‘greener’ revamp.

The State Government announced $680,000 for streetscaping in Ian Street, in which new lighting, street furniture and greenery will replace powerlines buried underground.

Meanwhile, the Frank Street project – which receives $425,000 – includes a pocket park with landscaping, tables and chairs and a performance platform.

The project also builds a ‘greener connection’ between Ross Reserve, Aubrey Moss Memorial Gardens and Copas Park.

The City of Greater Dandenong will contribute $195,000.

Suburban Development Minister Shaun Leane announced the funding as part of the Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation program.

It comes on top of $3.35 million invested in Noble Park since December – for a synthetic soccer pitch and all-abilities playground in Ross Reserve, Douglas Street streetscaping, new cricket nets at Parkfield Reserve and a redevelopment of Burden Park Tennis Club.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis, who is chair of the Noble Park Revitalisation Board, said he was “thrilled” that the board was supporting the community with improving open spaces.

“(They are) providing safe, accessible and vibrant spaces for the community to come together and enjoy in the areas they live, work and play.”