A driver has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash into a brick fence in Dandenong last month.

Police say the 63-year-old Dandenong man’s red Mitsubishi crashed on Kirkham Road about 11.15am on Friday 17 September.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died on 4 October.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au