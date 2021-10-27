Traders barred from outdoor recovery

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Little India clothes retailers have been barred from trading on footpaths despite Covid restrictions lifting on Friday 22 October.

Traders in the Foster Street Dandenong precinct had hoped to start outdoor trading in line with retailers in other Melbourne council areas that weekend.

It was a critical chance to re-emerge from lockdown and recoup some of their losses during the 18-month pandemic, fashion store proprietor Steve Khan said.

Retailers were particularly desperate to cash-in on the traditionally busy trade period in the leadup to Diwali on 5 November.

Already they had been forced to cancel their local Diwali festival due to lockdowns.

“What’s the reason that they would not allow it?” Mr Khan said.

“This is not an ordinary situation – it’s an extraordinary one in that people have been locked up for many months.”

Little India Traders Association argued up to five customers at a time could be safely accommodated outside each shop.

Especially when compared to up to 10 customers being allowed at home-based businesses.

Greater Dandenong Council doesn’t permit trading on footpaths in central Dandenong unless it’s associated with an authorised event.

Outdoor dining is however permitted.

City planning acting director Brett Jackson said retailers were expected to start trading indoors from 6pm on Friday 29 October, in line with State Government directions.

“Council continues to work with businesses and the community to assist with specific requirements as Covid-19 restrictions ease.”