Covid active cases drop, vaxes rise

Casey and Greater Dandenong remain Victoria’s Covid epicentre but active cases have dipped over the past week.

The council areas are the top two in the state for active cases with a combined total of more than 3600 as of 2 November.

Active cases had dropped by 829 in the past seven days – showing a slowing of new cases.

However there were still more than 1350 new cases in the same period.

In recent weeks, health authorities had voiced concern over rising cases and lagging vaccination rates in the South East.

After a concerted campaign, the vax gap has since closed between the South East and the state’s 81 per cent double-vax rate.

Casey’s double-vaxxed rate for 16-and-overs has steeply risen beyond 82 per cent and Greater Dandenong 76 per cent as of 1 November.

Both council areas have more than 90 per cent single-dose vaccination rates.

However, latest data shows Doveton, Dandenong and Noble Park postcodes are still lagging.

Active cases have dipped in the South East’s postcode hotspots such as the state-topping Dandenong (833 active cases – a drop of 131 in the past week).

It still recorded 278 new cases in that period.

Other hotspots are Cranbourne (610 active cases, 226 new cases in the past week), Narre Warren (327, 121), Hampton Park (216, 89), Berwick (176, 73), Springvale (172, 66), Keysborough (165, 68) and Springvale South (150, 71).