Six boys as young as 12 have been charged over robberies in Dandenong on the afternoon of Sunday 31 October.

A 14-year-old and 13-year-old from Cranbourne, a 12-year-old from Cranbourne East, a 14-year-old from Pakenham, a 15-year-old from Wantirna and a 14-year-old from Point Cook were charged by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives.

They will each face two counts of robbery and shop theft.

All were bailed to appear at a childrens’ court at a later date.