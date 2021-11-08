Flash flood chaos hits city

Three children were rescued from deep floodwaters after a dramatic downpour on Saturday afternoon (6 November).

The trio were stranded in a submerged vehicle under the railway overpass at Cheltenham Road Dandenong about 5.20pm.

Senior Constable Camillo from Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol waded into the water and carried the children to safety.

The scene was attended by VICSES, CFA and ambulance crews.

Meanwhile Greater Dandenong SES responded to 80 calls for assistance, including six rescues of people in floodwater within eight minutes of the downpour.

The unit issued a warning for drivers to not drive through a flooded area.

“It can take just 15 centimetres to float a car – and most major roads in our area were under more than 15 centimetres of water.”

Heavy flooding was reported in Mulgrave, Springvale, Dandenong, Noble Park and Keysborough, with the normally placid Mile Creek becoming a torrent of whitewater.