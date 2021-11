Remembrance Day services are set to go ahead at Dandenong and Noble Park RSLs on 11 November.

The services at the sub-branches’ outdoor memorials will pay tribute to Australia’s fallen defence servicepeople.

A Noble Park RSL spokesperson said members of the public were welcome, provided they were fully Covid vaccinated.

The services are held 11am on Thursday 11 November at Dandenong RSL, 44-50 Clow Street, Dandenong and Noble Park RSL, 1128 Heatherton Road, Noble Park.