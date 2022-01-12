See something suspicious? Follow these directions

Police are reminding people to obtain as much information as possible when they see something suspicious.

Your safety should always be your priority, though, so never approach an incident or person you believe to be suspicious.

Information you should attempt to share with authorities include: the time, date and location of the crime, clothing worn by the offender and any identifying features such as tattoos or scars.

If it is safe to do so, you may also take a photo or video to assist police

If you see something suspicious, let Crime Stoppers know anonymously at crimestoppersvic.com.au/ or call 1800 333 000.