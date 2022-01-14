Unlicensed driver arrested

Dandenong nightshift police members were quick to arrest an unlicensed driver attempting to flee the scene of a collision in Dandenong North on the night of Wednesday 12 January.

A blue Ford Falcon bearing stolen number plates crashed on Oakwood Avenue around 10pm.

Police quickly responded and arrested the 18-year-old driver as he tried to run from the scene.

The Pakenham man was charged with theft from motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, unlicensed driving, use an unregistered motor vehicle and refuse a preliminary breath test.

He was bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates Court on 14 June.