Boost for Aboriginal organisations

The State Government is boosting support for Aboriginal organisations that are delivering vital services to their communities throughout the pandemic.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced the roll-out of another key tranche of the $40 million Aboriginal Workforce Fund.

Ms Williams said the State Government would support Aboriginal organisations to determine what recovery looks like for their communities – and deliver on those priorities.

“Aboriginal organisations have led the way in supporting their communities through the challenges of the pandemic, and we’re ensuring they continue to have the skills and resources to continue this critical work,” she said.

Funding of $9 million will be shared between 25 Aboriginal organisations, with a focus on jobs, staff wellbeing and building organisations’ ability to advance self-determination and continue delivering services.

Recipients include Aboriginal organisations supporting young people, people experiencing homelessness and victim survivors of family violence.

The fund will deliver training opportunities for local Aboriginal young people, to help build the workforce pipeline.

It will also support efforts to strengthen Aboriginal organisations, such as through building specialist capabilities and strengthening leadership, governance and workforce planning.

The development of the workforce fund has been guided by a 14-member steering committee, including key leaders from across the state, in a process that was self-determined and sector-designed and led.