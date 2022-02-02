Fiery collision

By Marcus Uhe

A car has caught fire after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Abbotts Road and Produce Drive in Dandenong South around 2.15 pm on Wednesday 2 February.

Firefighters arrived to the Abbotts road incident and worked to make the scene was safe and a stop was put on the incident a short time later, according to Fire Rescue Victoria.

Paramedics were called to assess two people involved in the collision but neither was seriously injured.

Police said that they are investigating the situation.