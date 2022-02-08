Bloods rise to the top

By Tyler Lewis

It was a defining double-header over the weekend as the log-jam in the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 1 competition tightens.

With Buckley Ridges dropping an unexpected game on Saturday against Narre South, the Bucks have been dragged back to the pack.

The pack of three: Springvale South, the Bucks and Berwick, all of which currently sit on 39-points.

The Bloods had a phenomenal weekend, claiming wins over both Hallam Kalora Park and St. Mary’s.

After being sent in on Saturday against the Hawks, the Bloods posted a brilliant 4/208, courtesy of half-centuries from both Jordan Wyatt (69 from 75) and Ryan Quirk (52 from 102), while Jackson Sketcher added some late fireworks with 49 from 44.

When Jordan Hammond was dismissed in the second innings, it was all over for the Hawks, with the scoreboard making for harsh reading at 5/47.

Sketcher again was among the action, claiming 2/11, while Jarryd Straker was the other multiple wicket-taker, with 2/37 from 12 overs.

With the Hawks all out for 142, the job was half-done for the Bloods.

The following day, the Springvale South outfit made light-work of St Mary’s, castling the home side for just 94, before chasing it with all 10 poles in the pavilion.

Left-arm tweaker Akshat Buch had the ball on a string, with 2/18 off 12, but most impressively, added six maidens to his tally.

In the second innings, both openers Ryan Quirk and Mitch Forsyth added 44 in the unbeaten run chase.

Berwick, meanwhile, also claimed two wins to stay in the hunt for a double-chance finish, defeating both North Dandenong and Narre South.

The Bears posted just 166 in the first innings of the opening day, but rattled through the Maroons at the cost of just 113 runs.

Jarrod Goodes did as Jarrod Goodes does, collecting 3/21 from 9.3 in a strangling display of bowling.

Despite being 1/1, the Bears had a much better day with the bat on Sunday, posting 9/200 in the first innings against Narre South.

Matt Chasemore crunched 57, while Brodie Emmett made 61.

However, it was tearaway quick James Wilcock that stole the show in the second innings; the Bears skipper stuffed the stat sheet with 4/42 from 11.4 overs.

After entering the weekend atop of the Turf 1 ladder, perennial powerhouse Buckley Ridges will be disappointed it has slipped to second.

The drop in placing comes after the Bucks dropped the first match of the weekend to Narre South.

The Bucks were poised terrifically at the innings break, with 7/211 on the board at Strathford Reserve.

But the Bucks let the Lions batters settle in and get starts, with eight of the nine Lions batters reaching double-figures.

One of those aforementioned nine, Lions skipper Kyle Hardy crunched 65 in his sides important win.

Buckley Ridges bounced back on Sunday with a big win over North Dandenong.

The Maroons were up against it from the get-go, with Syed Akbar Shah snicking off without troubling the scorers.

Four Bucks bowlers claimed multiple wickets, but it was Wes Nicholas that repressed the home side, finishing his 12 overs with figures of 2/15.

In reply to the Maroons 10/108, the Bucks surpassed the target inside 28 overs, with captain Ben Wright sealing the game with a big maximum to cap off his unbeaten 44.

While Hallam Kalora Park suffered a loss in the opening match of the weekend, it flexed its muscles on Sunday with a mammoth win over Narre Warren.

Hawks skipper Jordan Hammond won the toss and didn’t make the same mistake as the day before, this time opting to bat.

It paid dividends for his side, and he himself, as the Hawks piled on 3/239 from its 45 overs.

Hammond slashed 66 from just 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes, while opener Leigh Booth noodled his way to 68 from 92 deliveries.

The Hawks interestingly managed to hold the Pies to just 5/163 in the second innings, however, conceded 101 of those 153 from one player.

Magpies opener Ben Swift carried his bat through the innings for 101 from 138 balls, but had no partners willing to come along with him.

In an obvious one-man-show, Swift crunched six fours and two sixes, while the other six batters could only manage three boundaries collectively.

Though a loss eventuated from the Sunday fixture for the Pies, the club can come away from the weekend satisfied after collecting a win over St. Mary’s on the Saturday and having a centurion on the following day.

TURF 1 LADDER

TEAM W L Pts %

Springvale South 6 2 39 2.0374

Buckley Ridges 6 2 39 1.3194

Berwick 6 2 39 1.3111

Hallam Kalora Park 5 3 33 1.1794

Narre South 4 3 27 0.9615

St Mary’s 2 5 15 0.5855

North Dandenong 2 6 9 0.5911

Narre Warren 0 8 3 0.4006