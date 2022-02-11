Four charged with agg burg attempt

Four men have been charged with an attempted home invasion in Noble Park.

Dandenong CIU detectives allege the men tried to force their way into a Corrigan Road premises about 3am on Saturday 5 February.

The quartet were arrested by police at the scene.

Police say a firearm was found in the men’s vehicle.

A 37-year-old and a 23-year-old from Cranbourne East, a 31-year-old from Dandenong North and a 24-year-old from Cranbourne were charged with attempted aggravated home invasion.

They were remanded to appear at Melbourne County Court on 2 May.