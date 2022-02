A woman has been found deceased in a Springvale home.

Her body was found by emergency services at a Glendale Road property about 12.10pm on Thursday 10 February.

She has not been formally identified, police say.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating, with a crime scene established at the home.

Any information to ​Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au