Accused baby kidnapper ‘isolated with Covid’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man charged with stealing a car and kidnapping a baby boy inside the vehicle in Keysborough yesterday has Covid-like symptoms, a court has heard.

Dean Robertson, 46, from Frankston, did not appear on a video link from Dandenong police cells during the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court remand hearing on 2 March.

This was due to him having to isolate in his cell with Covid symptoms, a Dandenong custody supervisor told the court.

Robertson was charged with stealing a 2013 Toyota RAV 4, as well as kidnapping the baby, committing car theft while on bail and unlicensed driving on Putt Grove, Keysborough on 1 March.

Police say the baby and stolen vehicle were found later that afternoon in Cranbourne. The baby was unharmed and reunited with his family, police say.

Robertson had a lengthy, unconfirmed history of psychiatric illness, including recent hospital admissions, defence lawyer Jack Rabl told the court.

However, Robertson’s request for a Forensicare mental health assessment was unable to occur prior to the hearing.

The custody supervisor said Robertson had been given a phone to communicate with a Forensicare assessor.

But the phone was removed after Robertson made numerous calls to Triple-0, the supervisor said.

The accused was acting in a “depressive manner”, the court heard.

Magistrate Samantha Poulter ordered for Robertson’s transferral to Melbourne Custody Centre for a Forensicare assessment “as soon as possible”.

Robertson was remanded to appear at a filing and remand hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.