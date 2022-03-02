$1.7m stolen-car racket wrecked

A Noble Park man and Bangholme man are among several arrests as a result of an alleged stolen vehicle racket at second-hand dealers, car wrecking exporters and scrap metal yards.

Vehicle Crime Squad detectives say they recovered 25 stolen vehicles worth more than $1.75 million in the four-month Operation Neptune across Melbourne.

More than 43 offenders were charged or given infringement notices for more than 250 offences.

Eight illegal second-hand dealers were shut down.

“Illegal activity of any kind at second-hand dealer or auto-wrecking exporters and scrap metal businesses can pose a major safety threat to unwitting buyers,” Detective Sergeant Scott Williams from the Vehicle Crime Squad said.

“The wider ramifications of this kind of crime can ripple through to the entire community – from someone who can’t get to work or get their kids to school because their car’s been stolen, to insurance premiums being raised for everyone to cover the costs of vehicle theft.”

In the operation’s first phase on 8-10 February, police swooped in Dandenong, Campbellfield and Sunshine.

Twenty-five vehicles were seized during inspections of 12 auto-wrecking and scrap businesses.

Police also raided a business in Paul Court, Dandenong, seizing a stolen trailer, stolen number plates and false documents.

A home in Knox Street, Noble Park was also searched by police.

A 44-year-old Noble Park man was charged with theft, handling stolen goods and committing indictable offences on bail.

He was remanded to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.

A 66-year-old Bangholme man was arrested and is expected to be charged on summons with offences against the second-hand dealers Act, handling stolen goods and making false documents.

His auto business was subject to a closure order, police say.

A 44-year-old Westmeadows man was charged with operating an unregistered second-hand dealership and fined $1817. His auto-wrecking business was subject to a closure order.

A 20-year-old Broadmeadows man was charged with armed robbery and other offences.

Six other people were issued with penalty infringements for offences such as failing to display registration plates correctly, towing of unregistered trailers, a truck unsafely and insecurely transporting wrecked motor vehicles, failing to wear seatbelts, driver licence offences and illegally driving in the emergency lane.

Phase two of the operation targeted car wreckers and scrap yards in Campbellfield, Dallas and Epping on 23 and 24 February.

Police seized four stolen trailers, a Hummer, a stolen Toyota Hilux and five stolen registration plates.

Four further men were charged.

The operation was supported by Hume City Council, the Environment Protection Agency, Vehicle Examination Unit, Victoria Police Highway Patrol and general police units.

“The Vehicle Crime Squad will continue to target those contributing to organised motor vehicle crime in Victoria and shut down any illegal activity of this nature,” Det Sgt Williams said.

“There are a number of businesses currently on our radar, so if you are acting illegally or profiting from illegal motor vehicles, parts or scrap metal, you can expect a visit from us.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au