Mental health centre coming to Dandenong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong will receive an older adult mental health and wellbeing service set to open from mid-2023.

It is one of 21 centres that will service key priority areas across metropolitan, outer suburban and regional centres.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams highlighted the importance of the opening for the electorate.

“We aren’t wasting a moment getting on and building the mental health system Victorians need and deserve – and one year in, we’ve already made progress on delivering services that will change our state forever,” Ms Williams said.

“In Dandenong, we are delivering local mental health and wellbeing services – making sure our community can get the care they need, as soon as they need it, close to home.”

Various factors caused Dandenong to be one of the suburbs pinpointed as a location: higher rates of suicide and self harm, presentations at emergency departments and drug and alcohol consumption.

The prevalence of socioeconomic disadvantage also contributed to the decision.

“Dandenong was prioritized for the second rollout of the Local Adult Mental Health Community Centres because mental health statistics reflect the necessity of increasing the accessible, affordable, quality mental health services available in the area,” Ms Williams said.

The centre will provide a number of mental health services at no out of pocket cost, including mental health assessment, psychology services, wellbeing support, education and peer support, and help to navigate other health and social support services.

“This will incentivize the most vulnerable members of the Dandenong community to reach out for mental health support without an added financial burden,” Ms Williams said.

“There will also be no requirement for a GP referral to access these services. Accessible mental health care is a top priority for Dandenong and will benefit the entire community by ensuring help and support is available to everyone when they need it.”

The establishment will reduce financial and geographic barriers to service, providing access to treatment to those who need it before hospitalisation or crisis support is required.

The centre will also help Dandenong residents support loved ones experiencing mental illness as it will be equipped to provide education and resources.

The announcement comes one year on from the final report from the royal commission into Victoria’s mental health system which outlined a 10-year blueprint for Victoria’s future mental health and wellbeing services.

Work is underway on over 85 per cent of the 74 recommendations.

By the end of 2026, up to 60 local services will open across the state connecting Victorians to the care they need in their own communities.

The exact location of the 21 centres, including the Dandenong location, is to be determined.