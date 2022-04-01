Dandenong Market gets new tomato

In an Australian first, Dandenong Market is excited to introduce a brand new tomato variety – the Ryan Butterfly Tomato.

This firm tomato has a distinctive butterfly shape and is packed with tremendous flavour, making it a top pick for lunchboxes.

This rare tomato has been developed by growers from Beersheva, the largest city in the Negev desert of southern Israel.

It is the same city where a group of medical researchers have discovered that lycopene, the natural red pigment in tomatoes, can lower blood pressure.

The Ryan Butterfly Tomato has been named as a tribute to Professor Matityahu Ryan-Levy from Hebrew University who created the variety after 13 years of harvesting heirloom tomatoes.

New varieties of tomatoes are rare, but a shaped vegetable breaks new ground.

These butterfly tomatoes are extremely versatile and great for grilling or roasting. There has been experimentation with these antioxidant powerhouses in salads but they look prettiest when served slice with a drizzle

of olive oil, a dash of salt and sprig of basil or when paired with farfalle butterfly bow pasta.

Of course, kids will love them.

Anything that sets them up with good nutrition is central to lifelong health.

The Ryan Butterfly Tomato is available from select fruiterers from Friday 1 April for a limited time only.