Blockbuster Derby lives up to hype

By Lachlan Mitchell

The much-anticipated south-eastern National Premier League (NPL) derby between the Dandenong City and Dandenong Thunder lived-up to all the hype.

City was the first to impact the scoreboard after it was awarded a penalty spot kick. New Signing Jon McShane penalty was driven into the keepers grasp, ricocheting into the path of Delarno Pharoe for his first of the night.

Thunder play-maker Erdeniz Yildiz then caught the City defence on-the hop, slipping a ball into Brayden Mann who slid the ball past the keeper to even the ledger.

Pharoe was once again in the action, as he continued to push forward and quickly put his side ahead after a defensive lapse saw him free at the far post for his sides second in the 28th minute.

Thunder went into the main break trailing by a goal.

Brayden Mann looked dangerous from the restart, linking up with Jack Simmons to fire home his second with a stunning scissor-kick to draw level.

Thunder were gifted a penalty in the 76th minute, Harley Orr stepped up to the spot to fire his side ahead. But Orr couldn’t convert, firing his shot high making the wood-work wobble.

Mann than had another opportunity to put his side ahead, through another spot kick and still couldn’t covert being denied by City shot-shopper Jasko Keranovic .

The games excitement didn’t stop there, Dandenong City was down to 10 men for the last nine minutes, after a clumsy Shaun Timmins slide tackle saw him given handed his second yellow-card.

The game ended in a thrilling two all-draw, with Brayden Mann and Delarno Pharoe both collecting doubles.

Dandenong Thunder captain Harry Ascroft was disappointed with the result.

“It was a very entertaining game,” he said.

“We are a bit disappointed we didn’t come away with the win, especially with the amount of chances and the two missed penalties.

“We have only had ourselves to blame, in the second half we had our chances, we were a little bit sloppy in the back-half conceding goals.

“But we move on and go onto our clash next week.”

Dandenong City next face the fourth placed Oakleigh Cannons on Friday night, while Dandenong Thunder face the second placed Avondale at home.