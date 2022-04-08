Will Dandenong Rays the cup?

By Tyler Lewis

The Dandenong Stingrays are on the cusp of history.

Dandenong will travel to Avalon Airport Oval in Werribee tonight to take on the Western Jets in pursuit of its maiden NAB League Girls premiership.

Off the back of an incredible system and some immense talent, Dandenong is yet to taste defeat in 2022.

The only weakness of the Rays – and a minor one at that – is their tendency to be beaten on occasion at stoppages.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Dandenong coach Nick Cox said he is expecting Western to challenge his side in the midfield, but is backing his girls in.

“Western have got some top-end talent and are pretty even across the board,” he said.

“They’re quite similar to us, I think a lot of teams have challenged us there, they might think it’s an Achilles heel, our contest work, but I’ll back our girls one on one if given the opportunity.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to showcase that Friday night and continue to keep our shape and move the ball really quickly into dangerous positions to use our speed and athleticism; I think we might have an opportunity to sneak away with a win.

“Western have some good players, we need to make sure we maintain them and stop their influence on the game by putting pressure on, it will be an exciting contest.”

KEY PLAYERS:

Amber Clarke (Dandenong Stingrays): Clarke is so dynamic in the way she can play as a forward and as a midfielder. She resembles Dustin Martin in how powerful and skillful she is when it comes to making things happen. Clarke averages just under two goals per game and has kicked a goal in every game this year – excluding the game she left the field early. If she gets off the chain, it’s game over.

Krystal Russell (Western Jets): The Jets ruck is arguably the most important player on the ground. Russell is averaging 24 hit outs a game, which is comfortably more than the next best. If the Jets can’t dominate the midfield, they can’t win this game, the Rays system and ability to score on turnover is too clean.

GRAND FINAL

DANDENONG STINGRAYS v WESTERN JETS

FRIDAY 8 APRIL – AVALON AIRPORT OVAL – 7:10PM