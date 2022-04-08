Home destroyed by fire

A two-storey home in Springvale South has been engulfed in flames despite the quick work of 35 fire-fighters.

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews were called to reports of smoke from a double-storey house in Bindi Close about 5.23pm on Thursday 7 April.

Within four minutes, fire crews arrived and found the home “fully ablaze” with flames out of the roof, an FRV spokesperson said.

“Despite the quick work of firefighters, the home has been extensively damaged in the blaze.”

Two aerial units, seven pumpers and crews with hose lines brought the fire under control at 5.51pm.

No injuries were reported.

The FRV stated the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.