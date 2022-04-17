Frankston – Dandenong Road closure

The Frankston-Dandenong Road Bridge will be closed for five weeks from Tuesday 26 April until Monday 30 May as part of the Pound Road West upgrade.

The works will take place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week between Princes Highway and Kirkham Road.

Implementing a full closure of the road in both directions will enable Major Roads Project Victoria to complete the works safely and efficiently and with less long-term disruptions to motorists.

“These works on the Frankston-Dandenong Road Bridge are part of the Pound Road West Upgrade – which will better connect road users to the freeway network, reducing traffic pressure on Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway,” acting project director Will Hogarth-Scott said.

The works will contribute to creating a stronger and safer bridge over the Cranbourne and Pakenham rail lines that will support access to local businesses in Dandenong and Dandenong South.

The Frankston-Dandenong Road Bridge was built in the 1950s and services 31,000 vehicles per day.

During the full bridge closure, traffic detours will be in place during the closure via South Gippsland Highway, Greens Road and Dandenong Bypass.

Meanwhile, major works are progressing at the Pound Road West upgrade site to prepare for the new bridge over the Cranbourne rail line, connecting Remington Drive and Pound Road West.

The new bridge will provide better connections between the Dandenong South employment hub and freeway network, improving access in and around the area and reduce growing traffic pressure on Abbotts Road and the South Gippsland Highway.

By 2031, it’s expected more than 40,000 vehicles will use this new connection every day.

The bridge will feed into two lanes each way, bordered by new shared walking and cycling paths to improve access and safety for pedestrians and bike users.

Once complete, the Pound Road West Upgrade will deliver improved traffic flow and travel times, new safety barriers to lower the risk and severity of crashes and improve access to the Dandenong South employment hub.

Traffic lights will also be installed at Hydrive Close and Ventura Place, and intersections will be upgraded at Abbotts Road and the South Gippsland Highway to improve safety for all road users.

The project forms part of a joint $2.27 billion package funded by the Australian and Victorian Governments to upgrade suburban roads across the south eastern and northern parts of the Melbourne, which includes upgrades to Lathams Road, Hallam North and Heatherton Road, Pound Road West, Golf Links Road, Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road and Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road.

The Pound Road West Upgrade is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Motorists can keep up to date with planned traffic disruptions and detours at www.bigbuild.vig.gov.au.