CFA fundraise for Good Friday

CFA has continued its support for the Good Friday Appeal with members out raising money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The Victorian community helped CFA raise $1,440,225.

After a difficult two years with a heavy reliance on online fundraising, CFA volunteers from across the entire state were elated to hit the streets in their local communities, rattling tins and collecting money.

Brigades that set up a Virtual Tin Shake also raised a total of $38,122 online.

CFA has been a major fundraiser for the Good Friday Appeal for the past 71 years and to date members have raised more than $36m since 1951.

The Springvale CFA held its annual fundraiser with Echo Church in Dingley Village with all money raised going towards the appeal.

The overall tally for the Good Friday Appeal in 2022 was a record-breaking $22,328,154.

This year saw a significant return of volunteers collecting in-person at traffic lights and by door knocking homes and businesses across their communities.

Some brigade members washed cars, ran competitions, and even competed with each other to raise money.

Last night, CFA Acting Chief Officer (A/CO) Rohan Luke presented the cheque to the Royal Children’s Hospital alongside Warrandyte members Lieutenant Camren Jones and Louise Naus.

A/CO Luke congratulated all involved in this year’s Appeal.

“It was an honour to present the cheque to the Royal Children’s Hospital on behalf of the dedicated CFA members right across Victoria,” A/CO Luke Rohan said.

“CFA members already give up their time to protect the lives of Victorians through their brigades, and it’s a credit to their community-mindedness that they also take time out to fundraise for such a great cause.

“Congratulations to all our CFA volunteers involved, it was an amazing effort and you and your communities should be proud. It’s an honour that CFA continues to contribute in providing world-class care to our kids.

“It was also encouraging to see many members returning to fundraising in-person by collecting at their stations, intersections and on local shopping strips.

“CFA is proud to have again thrown our support behind the Good Friday Appeal and we hope to continue raising money every year for the Royal Children’s Hospital.”

The money raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal will be used to buy medical equipment and ensure kids are provided with the best possible treatment and care.