Welfare payments ‘not enough’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Labor will have ‘more to say’ on income support ahead of federal election day, says Bruce MP Julian Hill.

Australian Council of Social Services and City of Greater Dandenong are among those lobbying for a hike in welfare payments.

The ALP has so far resisted calls to increase the JobSeeker rate.

“Liberal cuts to income support have hit our community hard, leaving local charities and councils to give food to those who fall through the cracks,” Mr Hill said.

“Council is right to campaign on this, and Labor will have more policies released before election day.”

Meanwhile, the Greens have proposed a ‘Liveable Income Guarantee’ to raise all income-support payments above the poverty line.

Bruce candidate Matthew Kirwan said the policy would raise payments to $88 a day from July 2023 – the current poverty line. The rate would be benchmarked against the Henderson Poverty Line biannually.

It was to “ensure that everyone has the means to cover their basic essential needs, including rising rents”.

“In Bruce I see the struggle for survival of low-income individuals and families first hand.

“In such a wealthy country as Australia such poverty should not exist.”

The Greens would reverse the Federal Government’s cuts to Status Resolution Support Service (SRSS) payments to people seeking asylum.

“Of particular relevance to Bruce, is the plight of people seeking asylum ekeing out a living, while awaiting finalisation of their asylum cases. Bruce has the highest numbers of people seeking asylum in Victoria.

“Cutting this program has shifted the costs from the Federal government to charity, community, and health sectors that were already struggling before Covid-19, and are now dealing with increased demand and decreased donations.”

City of Greater Dandenong is also calling for an increase in Commonwealth rent assistance, JobSeeker payments and income support for asylum seekers – which aren’t keeping pace with rent hikes.

“An increase in (Commonwealth rent assistance) is necessary so that families and individuals are not pushed out of the private rental market or forced into overcrowded living conditions,” the council states in its election advocacy document.

In the South East, the average weekly rent of a one-bedroom apartment costs at least three-quarters of a JobSeeker recipient’s meagre income.

Nearly nine out of 10 clients supported by Wayss are on government benefits. They are being squeezed out by “fierce competition” in the rental market.

Liberal candidate James Moody and United Australia Party candidate Matt Babet were contacted for comment.