ANZAC Day public transport

The State Government will provide a fleet of free buses to transport more than 2,500 people to and from the Shrine of Remembrance for this year’s ANZAC Day Dawn Service.

Over 50 additional buses will be in service to transport passengers along 12 Melbourne routes including routes starting in Dandenong, to ensure they arrive at the Shrine before the 6am ceremony on Monday 25 April.

Each metropolitan train line will also deliver an early ANZAC Day service to get people into the city for the Dawn Service. The ANZAC Parade along St Kilda Road and Swanston Street will commence after the Dawn Service.

Extra trams will run along St Kilda Road to ensure people can travel straight to the Shrine.

Following the conclusion of the Dawn Service, bus shuttles will depart the Shrine half an hour earlier than previous years, at 7am, 7.15am and 7.30am from Birdwood Avenue.

Later in the day, there will be 24 extra train services to get sports fans to and from the AFL game between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG and the NRL match at AAMI.

Veterans and War Widows can travel for free in economy class on Victoria’s public transport network on 23, 24 and 25 April, to help them attend ANZAC Day commemoration activities.

Free travel is also extended to Australian Defence Force members, Scouts and Guides and school students on ANZAC Day, Monday 25 April, provided they are in uniform.

Passengers are required to book their seat on one of the wheelchair-accessible buses via the PTV website by 4pm on Friday 22 April. Bookings can be made at https://www.ptv.vic.gov.au/more/anzac-day-2022/anzac-day-free-dawn-service-shuttle-bus/ or by calling 1800 800 007.