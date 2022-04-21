Ash puts pen to paper

By Tyler Lewis

Ashley Chandrasinghe is on the Victorian books.

The scrupulous opener has won a two-year rookie deal for his state after a sensational string of summers for Casey-South Melbourne.

It’s come as no surprise, as the Buckley Ridges junior accumulated 639 runs at 40 for the Swans this summer, to go with scores of 56, 68, 112, 91 not out, 22 and 74 for the Vics in the Second XI.

After years of hard work it was an abrupt reality for Chandrasinghe as a text message broke the news.

His immediate reaction was to call his dad, and though it was an important moment in his cricketing journey so far, the call itself is a blur.

“It was pretty sudden (the news); I was just working from home and I got a text from my manager Silvio (Marinelli) saying that I was getting an offer for a two-year rookie contract” Chandrasinghe said.

“That’s how I found out. I called my dad straight away, we spoke about it on the phone for a bit, he was pretty happy about it.

“We were just both really happy, he was proud of the outcome and I was proud of myself as well.

“I can’t tell you in too much detail…it went by pretty quickly.”

Putting pen to paper as a professional cricketer means a lot to Chandrasinghe, but he still has his eyes set on accomplishing more beyond his two-year deal.

“It’s something all young cricketers work towards, to get that recognition to go to higher honours is really encouraging and exciting,” he said.

“I think you have to put in a lot of work and performance to obtain a contract, but have to put in equal or as much work to maintain it and get further than that, to get games (for Victoria) and improve.

“There is definitely a lot more work to be done, so I am looking forward to it.”

It has been a special summer for Casey-South Melbourne, which played off in the Vic Premier Cricket grand final and has now got a player in Victorian threads.

Chandrasinghe praised his Swans, revealing they have guided him to where he is now.

“Credit goes to Casey, they have helped me out since I think I was 13,” he said.

“It was my seventh season playing there (last summer), it’s not really a secret that we struggled early.

“This year was my first ever final playing for Casey, so I think that says how far we have come.

“Even back then, they have given me so much opportunity where I mightn’t have even played Premier Cricket at a different club.

“Just growing up as a person around those guys through my teenage years, not just as a cricketer, I am grateful and am happy to return the favour by putting some light back on the club.”

Chandrasinghe will head to Darwin next week for another stint in the Darwin and District Cricket Association, before returning to Victoria for his first pre-season at CitiPower Centre.