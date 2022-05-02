Students pay Anzac tribute

Youth in Springvale paid moving tribute to the wartime service of Australians over more than a century ago.

For the second time, Killester College VCAL students ran a full Anzac Day ceremony at St Joseph’s Primary School on Friday 29 April.

Killester Year 11 student Eden respectively wrote and recited her own prayer, followed by student Despina with her own original poem ‘Remembrance’.

Year 11 leaders Chloe Tran and Nina Tabakovic were masters of ceremonies.

Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia state vice-president Brendan Kincade was interviewed by students about leadership and the importance of Anzac Day.

The Killester College students also ran classroom activities with St Joseph’s Year 3 and 4 students.