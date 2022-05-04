Candidates announced

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The candidates for the federal election have been finalised.

Bruce, Isaacs and Hotham are the three electorates that take in areas of Greater Dandenong.

Labor’s Julian Hill is currently serving as the Bruce MP, having held the position since 2016.

A member of the ALP has held the seat of Bruce since 1996 and Mr Hill will be looking to extend that for Labor, but he will be challenged by five candidates.

Bruce takes in Dandenong, Dandenong North, Noble Park North, Eumemmerring, Doveton, Hallam and extends to Harkaway and Narre Warren South.

Christine Skrobo, representing the Liberal Democrat Party, is first on the ballot paper, followed by Matt Babet from the United Australia Party, Hayley Deans from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Mr Hill, Liberal’s James Moody and The Greens’ Matthew Kirwan.

Seven candidates have nominated for the seat of Isaacs, which Mark Dreyfus, a Labor representative has held since 2007.

The electorate takes in Keysborough, Dandenong South and parts of Dandenong and extends as far as Hampton East, Mentone and Carrum.

Boris Sokiransky, representing Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, will be on top of the ballot, followed by Mr Dreyfus, the Liberal Democratic Party’s Sarah O’Donnell, Liberal’s Robbie Beaton, The Greens’ Alex Breskin, Alix Livingstone from the Animal Justice Party and Scott Ansom McCamish from the United Australia Party.

Hotham includes Springvale, Springvale South and Noble Park and goes as far north as Hughesdale and Bentleigh East.

It has been held by the ALP’s Clare O’Neil since 2013 and the party have held it for 42 years.

Ms O’Neil will again contest and drew second on the ballot paper behind the Liberal Democrats’ Edward Sok.

The other candidates, in ballot paper order behind Ms O’Neil, include: Louisa Willoughby from The Greens, Bruce Scott Ridgway from the United Australia Party, Roger Tull from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and Liberal’s Savitri Bevinakoppa.