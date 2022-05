A drink-driver has been allegedly caught at nearly five times over the blood-alcohol limit in Keysborough.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers intercepted the 43-year-old man on Perry Road about 9.50pm on Sunday 1 May.

He recorded a 0.245 blood-alcohol reading, police say.

The Hampton Park man’s licence was suspended on the spot for 12 months.

His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $878.50.

He is expected to face court on summons.