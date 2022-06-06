Car and home up in flames

A car and home have been mysteriously engulfed in flames late at night in Keysborough.

A neighbour said they heard a loud bang and saw the car parked in the home’s driveway in Hibiscus Way on fire about 12.45am on Monday 6 June.

The fire quickly spread to the carport and adjoining home.

The neighbour ran to the home to rouse a 29-year-old man asleep inside, police say. He escaped without injury.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the crime scene.

The “circumstances” of the fire were unclear, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au