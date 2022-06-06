Four teens face 80-plus charges

Four teenagers fleeing from two allegedly stolen cars in Dandenong have been charged with more than 80 offences, police say.

The boys were arrested after police used stop sticks to halt the vehicles near a Dandenong Plaza car park about 9.50am on Friday 3 June.

Southern Metro Region Crime Team detectives say the vehicles were stolen during two alleged aggravated burglaries in Mt Eliza and Berwick on Wednesday 1 June.

A 13-year-old Hallam boy, a 15-year-old Narre Warren boy and a 13-year-old Narre Warren boy were charged with multiple aggravated burglaries, car thefts, burglaries and committing indictable offences on bail.

They were remanded by a bail justice to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 14-year-old Endeavour Hills boy was charged with driving in a dangerous manner, unlicensed driving, burglary, car theft and committing indictable offences on bail.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court.

Police say the charges relate to multiple offences in Melbourne’s southern suburbs. The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au