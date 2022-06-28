Police brief: Youths charged following Sunday morning robberies

Teenagers from Hallam, Springvale and Narre Warren were arrested after 13 stores were broken into at a Wantirna South shopping complex early on Sunday morning, 26 June.

Knox police arrested the four males after a series of shop burglaries at a shopping centre on Burwood Highway around 1am.

It is alleged the four youths broke into the shopping centre through an area under construction, and once inside, allegedly broke into 13 stores, police say.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Hallam, a 12-year-old from Springvale and a 13-year-old boy from Narre Warren were each charged with 30 offences, burglary, theft, criminal damage and bail offences.

They will face a remand application at a children’s court, police say.