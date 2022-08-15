Factory fire in Dandenong South

Fire fighters battled for more than an hour to bring a Dandenong South factory fire under control.

FRV and CFA crews were called to the blaze at Bessemer Drive about 9.30am on Sunday 14 August.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters from FRV and CFA attacked the blaze and contained the fire,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters cleared debris and made the scene safe with the incident declared under control at 10:42 am.”

Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria officers also attended.

Emergency Victoria issued a smoke warning for Dandenong South and Keysborough residents.