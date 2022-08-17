$21m Doveton pool approved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells and Eleanor Wilson

City of Casey administrators have voted unanimously to keep the recently-endangered Doveton Pool in the Park with more frequent opening hours this summer.

On 16 August, the council endorsed the $21.14 million master plan to retain the 50-metre pool after a fierce ‘Save Doveton Pool’ public campaign.

It resulted in the council backflipping on its 2021 plans to replace the pool with parkland.

In the gallery was Greg Pargeter, whose late father and former Berwick mayor Syd Pargeter had led efforts to build the historic outdoor pool in the 1960’s.

He was pleased with the administrators’ “changed perspective”.

“Councils are divesting themselves of these facilities to reduce their recurrent costs. It’s happening not just in Casey but right around Australia.

“They’re now recognising the groundswell of community support for the pool’s redevelopment.”

The project is contingent on receiving 50 per cent funding from state and federal governments.

Welcoming the council’s master plan as a “terrific step forward“, Bruce MP Julian Hill said that “as promised, I will back a Federal contribution“.

“Of course, as Council well knows, funding will be subject to a formal business case so we pitch our project as strongly as possible in a highly competitive national grants process.

“Labor will be transparent about where and why funding is allocated and will not repeat the rorts and corruption of the Liberals, so I look forward to Council presenting the full business case as soon as they have completed it.”

Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association chair Sean Balfour said the masterplan was a “good balance of pool and park space”, with provision for community groups.

“The next stroke is to have it open all year round no matter the dry weather like (Casey) RACE and (Casey) ARC (pools).”

As part of the project, ‘all year round’ attractions such as water play, playground, barbecue area and events forecourt would be added to the site.

The Gambetta room and three small pools would be demolished.

The upgrade would also comprise reducing the depth of the 50-metre pool’s former diving-board end, building a changeroom ‘village’ and increasing car parking.

According to Casey, the redeveloped pool would cost between $192,000 to nearly $500,000 a year, depending on the length of pool season.

This is expected to be offset by reduced maintenance costs.

From this summer, the outdoor pools will open on days 25 degrees Celsius and hotter – a reduction from the previous 30-degree temperature trigger.

The pool season will also lengthen to between 19 November and 2 April.

The operating model is estimated to cost Casey $333,650 – marginally less than the estimated $390,928 cost of opening every day during pool season without the temperature trigger.

Currently, the pool costs the council $260,000 a year.

City of Casey administrator Miguel Belmar called the decision “a good news story for the community“.

“Doveton pool will continue to exist into the future, it will continue to exist not only as a pool but, as set out in the masterplan, a park is proposed and its a year round accessible park,“ he said in the meeting.

“I note that Council’s Capital Works Program does not have the financial capacity to deliver the project to full and we are seeking a 50 per cent funding agreement between council, the State and Federal Governments,“ Mr Belmar said.

“I urge the government assist council in being able to conclude this facility to the extent that’s shown in the masterplan and to the extend the community is seeking and has demonstrated its interest in.“

Fellow administrator Cameron Boardman thanked community members for their “constructive and positive engagement“ throughout the consultation process.

“I think we can say with a degree of confidence that we have a heightened and invigorated level of discourse and communication with the Doveton community,“ he said.

In coming months, the council will start detailed design work and prepare a business case.

Construction could start as soon as 2023-’24.