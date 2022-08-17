Freeway promo ‘safety hazard’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed major electronic advertising sign near merge lanes on South Gippsland Freeway in Hallam has been refused as an “unacceptable safety hazard”.

Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal senior member Bill Sibonis on 29 July rejected plans for two 42-square metre signs on a pole in a V formation facing north and south-bound traffic.

The north-facing electronic sign was to feature 30 second static advertisements, without animation or moving images.

It would be displayed to 30,000 southbound vehicles a day, including cars merging from the Princes Highway on-ramp about 150 metres from the sign.

The Head, Transport Victoria objected to the plan due to “particular concentration” being required at the merge, Mr Sibonis noted.

The HTV submitted that “this is not the time to be distracted by an abrupt change in luminance that can occur when an electronic major promotion sign replaces one advertisement with another”.

“Even a momentary distraction could cause a driver to miss a critical observation in such circumstances.”

The applicant High Street Media Group submitted an assessment that the sign’s design “will not dazzle or distract drivers”, nor would it affect drivers’ ability to concentrate at the merge.

Mr Sibonis said the merge lane would not end until past the sign’s location.

“By their nature, and to be effective, advertising signs are intended to attract attention.

“It will be clearly visible to drivers in both the through-lane on the freeway and to those seeking to merge.

“A distraction should not be introduced here. To do so, in my opinion, would be to create a safety hazard.”

The proposal had been appealed to VCAT after being initially refused by City of Casey.