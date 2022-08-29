Stench from all directions

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Several culprits are behind the rancid odours plaguing Keysborough residents, a two-year investigation has found.

Since 2020, Greater Dandenong Council and the Environment Protection Authority Victoria have jointly explored the reported garbage-like stench.

Many residents say the foul smell has regularly forced them to close windows and bring in washing.

They have blamed sites in the toxic industrial 2 zone to the east and the light-industrial zone on Greens Road.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said the cause was “not limited to one business and do come from a number of different wind directions”.

“This said, Council and the EPA have identified some key areas to focus on to improve compliance.”

Mr Bosman said the council and EPA would discuss the findings with Keysborough residents in coming months.

Home-based odour monitoring kits would be handed out to “identify odour impacts”.

Residents have expressed growing concerns about living near heavy industry, including uproar at a proposed waste-to-energy plant in Dandenong South.

Councillor Rhonda Garad said the odour report should be made public.

“The concern that residents have is that (the emissions) are toxic. They want to be reassured it’s not harming their health.”

At the behest of mayor Jim Memeti, the council is exploring the barring of additional heavy industries in the industrial 2 zone due to nearby residential estates.

The EPA was also contacted for comment.