Hallam bundled out

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION FOUR

Frankston Dolphins v Lyndhurst will be the division four grand final after the Lightning annihilated Hallam 18.9 (117) to 1.5 (11) on Saturday.

The 106-point margin emphasised the gulf between the top two teams and the rest of the competition after the Dolphins and Lyndhurst finished with percentages of 449 and 280 respectively.

A five-goal opening quarter set up the victory and there was no room for magnanimity in the final quarter as the second-placed team piled on seven more goals.