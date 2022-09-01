Hallam bundled out

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
DIVISION FOUR
Frankston Dolphins v Lyndhurst will be the division four grand final after the Lightning annihilated Hallam 18.9 (117) to 1.5 (11) on Saturday.
The 106-point margin emphasised the gulf between the top two teams and the rest of the competition after the Dolphins and Lyndhurst finished with percentages of 449 and 280 respectively.
A five-goal opening quarter set up the victory and there was no room for magnanimity in the final quarter as the second-placed team piled on seven more goals.