Supermarket stabbing charge

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over a stabbing at a supermarket in McCrae Street, Dandenong on 4 August.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say an 18-year-old man was critically injured when stabbed after a verbal altercation with a group of males just after 4pm.

The man underwent surgery and spent seven days recovering in hospital.

A Cranbourne North boy was charged with intentionally causing serious injury.

He was remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police have arrested four teenage boys over the incident.

On 4 August, a 16-year-old Dandenong North boy was charged with affray and bailed to appear at a children’s court.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Dandenong North, were arrested and released pending further inquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au