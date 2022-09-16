750kg drug precursor imported

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A computer consultant who tried to import nearly 750 kilograms of a precursor chemical used to make GHB has avoided further jail.

Simon Torossian, 37, of Endeavour Hills, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to nine counts of attempting to possess 1,4-butanediol in late 2018.

At the time, border protection officials intercepted nine air-cargo parcels addressed to Torossian containing a total of 733 kilograms of the clear liquid, sentencing judge Wendy Wilmoth noted.

The parcels were sourced from China, variously disguised with fake labels for chemicals such as ‘hydroxyethyl methacrylate’ and ‘ethyl cinnamate’.

In a raid of his Hallam factory space, police found he had emailed at least five Chinese companies to order the butanediol, instructing them to affix the misleading labels.

In a psychological report, Torossian denied the contents were being used to make illicit drugs.

Instead, he claimed he intended to on-sell them to computer companies to make ‘solder flux’, Judge Wilmoth said.

Torossian was also charged over a hydroponic cannabis crop with electrical bypass in Sanctuary Rise Narre Warren.

It was discovered by police in November 2018 after he reported being a victim of an aggravated burglary.

Police seized 28 cannabis plants as well as 460 grams of dried cannabis, a bag of meth and a police ballistic vest.

At the time, he denied knowing about several bottles of butanediol seized by police.

He told police he “hated it” and “didn’t want anything to do with it”, Judge Wilmoth noted.

Though found with relatively small quantities, Torossian attempted to possess “extremely large amounts” of butanediol, the court heard.

It was an ongoing enterprise, with no indication of a syndicate and with “some sophistication” including attempts to disguise the cargo.

His prior history included family violence, driving offences and reckless conduct endangering life.

Torossian’s long-standing mental health and drug issues were noted, including being admitted as an involuntary patient two days prior to his initial sentencing in August.

Drug use was used as a coping mechanism, and heightened his high-risk behaviour and mental health issues, a psychologist submitted.

Judge Wilmoth said his rehabilitation was served by treatment and support in the community.

Torossian was jailed for two-and-a-half years – which had been already served during 921 days in remand.

He was put on an immediate 12-month community corrections order including 100 hours of unpaid work, treatment and judicial monitoring.