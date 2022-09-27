Drink-drive gran crashes while .249

A Noble Park grandmother has allegedly blown nearly five times the legal blood-alcohol limit after crashing into two cars while on a ‘Macca’s run’.

The 60-year-old blew .249 on a breath test after crashing with another car in front of Dandenong Highway Patrol officers about 7.30pm on Monday 26 September, police say.

She reportedly told police that she was on her way to McDonald’s to pick up a sundae for her grandson.

Earlier, the officers had been approached by a woman who said the same driver had crashed into her vehicle nearby.

The driver’s license was immediately suspended for 12 months.

Her Holden Astra was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $950.

She was taken to hospital for observation, and will be charged on summons with drink-driving and traffic offences, police say.