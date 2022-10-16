Casey cashes in on community grants

A number of community groups in the City of Casey will soon reap the rewards of more than $1.2 million in funding through the Victorian Government’s 2022/23 Growing Suburbs Fund.

The fund supports councils to build community centres, town hubs, playgrounds, parks and reserves, with three Casey projects successful during the latest round of funding.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM, Administrators Miguel Belmar and Cameron Boardman and City of Casey chief executive officer Glenn Patterson were joined by Local Government minister Melissa Horne and Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas at Hampton Park Community House on Tuesday 4 October to share in the announcement.

Through the fund, Hampton Park Community House will receive almost $940,000 to go towards relocating the community space, renovate amenities, install an air lock at the front entrance and minor landscaping.

Fairhaven Family and Children’s Centre will receive $135,000 to upgrade its entry, foyer and waiting areas and to create safer working spaces, while Camms Road Maternal and Child Health Centre is set to cash in on more than $131,000 for the installation of an accessible toilet, Environmentally Sustainable Design improvements, landscaping, and the renewal of the kitchen, waiting room and consultation rooms.

The City of Casey will contribute $300,000 towards the projects.

Ms Duff said the Growing Suburbs Fund is a vital source of funding for the City of Casey and other growth councils, helping to provide much-needed local infrastructure.

“The renewal works at Hampton Park Community House will improve functionality at the facility and increase capacity at the site, allowing more people to attend its many programs, such as computer training, Tai Chi and English as a Second Language classes,” she said.

“The Camms Road Maternal and Child Health Centre renewal will ensure that clients and staff have a safe, accessible and welcoming environment that supports the ongoing provision of health and wellbeing services to the local community.

“Works at Fairhaven Family and Children’s Centre will enhance the facility, allowing it to continue running its various services, programs and activities, including three and four-year-old kindergarten.”

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas said the community house investment will help bring the Hampton Park community together.

“The Hampton Park Community House does invaluable work for our community and this renewal will ensure it can continue to provide assistance to those in need,” he said.

Since 2015, the City of Casey has received a total of $40,381,277 to deliver 31 projects through the Growing Suburbs Fund.