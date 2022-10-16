Ross Reserve under transformation

Sahar Foladi

Ross Reserve’s massive transformation has helped families get active following major upgrade works.

Premier of Victoria and Mulgrave MP Daniel Andrews visited the popular soccer, football, cricket and swimming venue to inspect the progress of the $5.8 million contribution from the State Government.

“We’re creating more opportunities for people to get active close to where they live and work,” Premier Andrews said.

The project included installation of a synthetic grass soccer pitch complete with fencing, two coaches’ boxes and competition grade lighting allowing for night matches and training.

In addition, the sporting field of Noble Park is gaining new wickets and nets for cricketers at Parkfield Cricket Club.

The new cricket nets feature three synthetic wickets providing more opportunities for the growing number of members of Parkfield Cricket Club to develop their skills.

Premier Andrews officially opened the new nets at the reserve with a contribution of $100,000 under the Community Cricket Program.

“More than ever cricket clubs like Parkfield need quality facilities they can depend on,” he said.

Gordon Murray, who’s been living in Noble Park since 1956, said his daughter was a triathlete and has competed at many venues.

He said she was very impressed by the facilities and had never seen anything like this before.

“Noble Park’s always been stuck between Springvale, Dandenong and being the poor cousin to the bigger places they haven’t had much. Since this has been put in, I think it’s a great effort,” Mr Murray said.

Mr Murray said programs like these encouraged activity within the area and recalled his own memories of the area.

“If it’s there they’ll use it and they won’t go out of the area, it’ll make a better community. I was around and they had kids who had nothing to do.”

Mr Murray looks forward to new developments in the area, he said he would like to see more community gardens, malls and somewhere where he can go and have a coffee.

“I do have a lot of communications with a lot of residents, they’re quite happy with a lot of the facilities that they have going on in this are,” Mr Murray said.

The recent release of the Government’s Fair Access Policy Roadmap will also help to ensure women and girls receive equal access to these sports facilities across the state.

“The new cricket nets will go a long way to inspiring even more locals to join in local sport, with local sport now having the facilities they need to welcome more women and girls, train longer, and compete,”Premier Andrew said.

The new sports pavilion is also underway at the reserve for local footy and cricket and includes six female friendly change rooms, umpire rooms, three first aid rooms, storage and a canteen.

“This is a great example of how we are making community sport more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for all Victorians,” Premier Andrews said.

The new field can also cater for young players with clubs like Springvale City Soccer Club and Sandown Lions Football Club based at the reserve. The transformation of the aquatic centre will deliver a two-storey redevelopment featuring a gym and fitness rooms made available to the community in late 2022.

General manager of operations and sustainability for South East Leisure Travis Sauer said the redevelopment would provide the community a state-of-the-art facility with all the latest technology catering to all ages, levels of fitness and abilities.

“South East Leisure’s vision is for this facility to become a hub for the local community that will provide a variety of experiences and opportunities not currently available within the City of Greater Dandenong,” he said.

The aquatic centre has already opened expression of interests for the 24 hour gym.

“Our members at both Dandenong Oasis and NPAC have shown keen interest in this upgrade, and we have already received over 150 people from the community expressing their interest in pre-sale membership. As we approach the staff recruitment phase there is real excitement within the South East Leisure team,” Mr Sauer said.

The community has already responded positively to the redevelopment and Mr Sauer said they expected this to heighten at the completion of the building.

“Our community has never seen a facility like this before, and it’s great to see this significant financial investment into the health of the community,” he said.

Once complete, the upgrades will complement the new basketball court, all-abilities playground, and jogging track also funded by a $3.05 million investment by the Labor Government.

The City of Greater Dandenong was acknowledged for its $10.83 million financial contribution to the projects.